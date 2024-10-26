iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

