Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 61.2%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Read More

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

