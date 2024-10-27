Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 61.2%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50.
Stingray Group Company Profile
