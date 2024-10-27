Scroll Price Reaches $0.81 (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Scroll has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scroll has a market capitalization of $153.74 million and $62.26 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00238976 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.82984061 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $119,670,875.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.