NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NanoXplore Stock Down 1.5 %

NNXPF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 14,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.20.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.