Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.11 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.