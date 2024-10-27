Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Probe Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

PROBF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Probe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

