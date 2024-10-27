Lumia 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.97 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Lumia has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lumia has a total market capitalization of $88.78 million and $33.97 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00239394 BTC.

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,954,574 tokens. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Lumia Token Trading

