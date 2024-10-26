Request Price Reaches $0.0912 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Request has a total market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $721,996.63 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,143.62 or 0.99976818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012846 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09140599 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,100,536.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.