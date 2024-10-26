Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $157.56 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00013161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $157.56 million and $95.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 66% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.11 or 1.00287180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00056828 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.32053489 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,410,083.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

