Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $210.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

