Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.36 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.42 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.