Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.50. 33,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 41,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

MDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Canada raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$62.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1633166 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

