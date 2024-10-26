Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

