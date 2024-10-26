JVSPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:JVSA) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 6,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of JVSPAC Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

