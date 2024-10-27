OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $34,304.43 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,959.01 or 0.99615510 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,862.44 or 0.99473953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13989145 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $37,566.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

