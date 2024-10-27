GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:AMDL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 3,227,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
