SPACE ID (ID) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $314.81 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,571,070 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 777,571,069.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.41148882 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $19,660,330.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

