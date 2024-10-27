Node AI (GPU) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. Node AI has a total market cap of $57.01 million and $839,531.48 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.5736993 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $863,171.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

