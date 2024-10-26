Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.41. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

