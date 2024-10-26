Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.11. 1,775,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,632. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

