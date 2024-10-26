CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $760,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 14,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 193,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 289,143 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2 %

DAL opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.