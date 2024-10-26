Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 683,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 632,544 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $4,453,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 461,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 569.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 417,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 354,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

