Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to ~$11.8-12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.300 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 9.2 %

BAH stock traded up $15.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. 2,387,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $189.13.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.