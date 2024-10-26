Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

