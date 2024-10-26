Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.
Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
