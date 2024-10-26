Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 70.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Worldline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $3.30 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.