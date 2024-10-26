Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 70.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Worldline Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $3.30 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.
Worldline Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.