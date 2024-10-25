Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
IGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,973. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
