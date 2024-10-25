Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,973. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2,727.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 541,068 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

