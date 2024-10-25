Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 469,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,867. The company has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

