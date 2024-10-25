West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 37,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,240. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $350.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

