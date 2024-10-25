Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.54 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00011402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $77.92 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00036922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,797,418 coins and its circulating supply is 473,149,249 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

