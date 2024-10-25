Q4 EPS Estimates for Western Union Reduced by William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Western Union by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.