McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 984,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 40.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on MGRC
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.