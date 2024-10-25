Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
