Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JBS Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. JBS has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $14.22.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.34%.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
