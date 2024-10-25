Short Interest in Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Decreases By 98.6%

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS GGRGF remained flat at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Exail Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
About Exail Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exail Technologies
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.