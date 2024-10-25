Short Interest in Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Decreases By 98.6%

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS GGRGF remained flat at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Exail Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

