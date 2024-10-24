SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

