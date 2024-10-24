DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.