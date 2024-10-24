Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.17, but opened at $191.93. Fiserv shares last traded at $192.09, with a volume of 575,868 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

