BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 1795743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

