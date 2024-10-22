Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $283.87 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,843,447,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,764,104,776 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

