Waves Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Waves has a market cap of $126.92 million and $13.62 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 115,953,778 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

