Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 206,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.15 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

In other Copper Fox Metals news, Director Elmer Stewart sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

