PolyPid’s (PYPD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 295.48% from the company’s previous close.

PolyPid Stock Up 2.6 %

PYPD stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.