American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

