PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.