MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 97,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

