Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 98,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,336. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

