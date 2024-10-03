McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.90 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKC opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

