Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 706,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,546. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

