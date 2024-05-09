Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 4 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,962.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,056.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,795.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.