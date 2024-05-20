BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 407.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.82 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.